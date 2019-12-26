K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.75

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 96831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNT shares. Pi Financial set a C$3.50 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$4.50 price target on K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.19. The company has a market cap of $565.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.