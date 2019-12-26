State Street Corp Buys 5,167 Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.63% of EZCORP worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. EZCORP Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

