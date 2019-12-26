State Street Corp Buys 3,818 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Beazer Homes USA worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $458.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

