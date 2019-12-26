State Street Corp Boosts Position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

State Street Corp raised its position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.56% of CAI International worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

CAI opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.71. CAI International Inc has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CAI International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

