State Street Corp Has $10.23 Million Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tucows were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,600,000 after purchasing an additional 305,262 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 469,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

TCX opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $640.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

