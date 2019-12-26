State Street Corp Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Wave Life Sciences worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $554.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

