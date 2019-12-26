Insider Selling: Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Major Shareholder Sells 130,979 Shares of Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $977.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.15. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.