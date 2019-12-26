Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 17,621 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard A. Gottscho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $1,138,306.48.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.48 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $14,633,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cfra set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

