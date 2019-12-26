State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.02% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 13.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the third quarter valued at about $2,635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Craig Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,763 shares of company stock worth $72,329. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANH opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 47.74 and a quick ratio of 47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.50. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.55.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($14.23) million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.