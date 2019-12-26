State Street Corp Trims Stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.74% of Bridge Bancorp worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,697,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of BDGE opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $671.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. Research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

