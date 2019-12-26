Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55.

ORLY stock opened at $439.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.32. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $329.26 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.