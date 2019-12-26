Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $10,000,348.75 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56.

LFUS stock opened at $190.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Littelfuse by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Littelfuse by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 108,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

