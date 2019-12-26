Insider Selling: Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $10,248,450.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

