Insider Selling: Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $10,248,450.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Street Corp Buys 5,167 Shares of EZCORP Inc
State Street Corp Buys 5,167 Shares of EZCORP Inc
State Street Corp Acquires 296,496 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc
State Street Corp Acquires 296,496 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by State Street Corp
Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by State Street Corp
State Street Corp Purchases 55,396 Shares of Nlight Inc
State Street Corp Purchases 55,396 Shares of Nlight Inc
State Street Corp Buys 3,818 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
State Street Corp Buys 3,818 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
State Street Corp Boosts Position in CAI International Inc
State Street Corp Boosts Position in CAI International Inc


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report