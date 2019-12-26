Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,482 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Timkensteel worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $341.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

