Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

