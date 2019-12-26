Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,115 Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FGB stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $6.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

