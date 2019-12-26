EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 595.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 38.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.43, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.94. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

