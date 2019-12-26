Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,158 Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sientra were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sientra by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 15.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $438.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Sientra Inc has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

