Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,471 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

SAND stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

