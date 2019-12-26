Stifel Financial Corp Invests $144,000 in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $3,481,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $272.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.