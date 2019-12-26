Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,070 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Reading International worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Reading International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Reading International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reading International by 1,879.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDI stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter.

RDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

