Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

