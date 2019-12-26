Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,482 Shares of Timkensteel Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,482 Shares of Timkensteel Corp
Navient Corp Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp
Navient Corp Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,115 Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd
Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,115 Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd
EnLink Midstream LLC Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
EnLink Midstream LLC Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,158 Shares of Sientra Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,158 Shares of Sientra Inc
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,471 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,471 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report