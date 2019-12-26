Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,751.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,322,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,178,000 after buying an additional 34,361,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 45.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,881,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,251,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vale by 219.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,786,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474,120 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 72.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

