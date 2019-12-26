Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $420.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

