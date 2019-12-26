Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $37,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $259,359.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

