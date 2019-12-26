Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 19.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.00 and a beta of 1.56. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

