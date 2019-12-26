Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Vereit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 121,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vereit by 183.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 183,584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 63.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

