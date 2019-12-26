Stifel Financial Corp Invests $90,000 in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 72,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

