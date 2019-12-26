Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.