Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 789,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 42.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 809.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,398,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

RRD opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

