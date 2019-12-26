Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BKCC opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $340.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKCC. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

