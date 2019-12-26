Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,875 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

LEO stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

