Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

ITCI stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.