11,012 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,012 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 226,230 shares in the last quarter.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 57,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $354,203.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 67,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $434,931.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,237 shares of company stock worth $3,418,691.

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

