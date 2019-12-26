Stifel Financial Corp Has $94,000 Holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $447.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

