Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,870 Shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Everspin Technologies worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.07. Everspin Technologies Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.83.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.