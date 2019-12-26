Stifel Financial Corp Has $55,000 Position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 588.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 366,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 236,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 193,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RFP. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

