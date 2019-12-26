21,868 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,868 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,368,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 861,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

