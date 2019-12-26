Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (NYSE:MNGPY) Critical Comparison

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 15.31% 37.50% 1.52% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameriprise Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus target price of $176.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.84 billion 1.71 $2.10 billion $14.94 11.23 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

