Contrasting OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for OCADO GRP PLC/S and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OCADO GRP PLC/S and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCADO GRP PLC/S $2.14 billion 5.49 -$60.21 million ($0.18) -184.78 SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR $14.36 billion 3.26 $2.78 billion $1.63 16.80

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S. OCADO GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OCADO GRP PLC/S and SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR 20.00% 12.26% 10.32%

Risk & Volatility

OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; sodium hypochlorite; methanol; and chloromethane. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in electronic devices and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, sensor light sources, etc. In addition, it offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, chemical, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. Further, the company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction materials, engineering projects, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum superposition equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

