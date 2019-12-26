Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report $31.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $117.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after buying an additional 357,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $251.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.85. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

