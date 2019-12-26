Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) & ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Head to Head Contrast

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94% Liberty Braves Group Series A -3.16% -0.07% -0.03%

77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $14.51 billion 1.08 $1.96 billion $5.19 8.10 Liberty Braves Group Series A $442.00 million 0.69 $5.00 million N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ViacomCBS and Liberty Braves Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 1 6 0 2.86 Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 2 0 2.67

ViacomCBS currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given ViacomCBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Risk and Volatility

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

