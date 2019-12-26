$615.22 Million in Sales Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to post $615.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.20 million. Eldorado Resorts reported sales of $671.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

ERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.01.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 148.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

