GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 191.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

