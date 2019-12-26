Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $182.46 and last traded at $181.56, with a volume of 56402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.04.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average is $168.71.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VUG)
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
