Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $182.46 and last traded at $181.56, with a volume of 56402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average is $168.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

