ValuEngine Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to “Hold”

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

SSRM opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96 and a beta of -0.46.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

