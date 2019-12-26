Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.
WTFC stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
