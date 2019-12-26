Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

WTFC stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

