TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TLC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%. On average, analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

