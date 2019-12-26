Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Severn Bancorp stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Severn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

