Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Severn Bancorp stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Severn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88.
Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 19.19%.
About Severn Bancorp
Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.