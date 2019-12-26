Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Strong Sell

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

TVTY opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

